Tyrese Haliburton just unlocked some sort of cheat code from NBA JAM.

A self-alley-oop jump PASS?

Here’s the clip from my guy Scott Agness of

fame:

OK, so let’s recap.

Haliburton pump fake 3-pointer

Steps through and jump passes a 2-point bullet off the backboard, to pull in Precious Achiuwa

With Achiuwa sinking into the paint, Hali rebounds it and jump passes AGAIN to the right corner for a wide-open Pascal Siakam in the right corner.

Siakam drains it.

I’m sorry, what?

I can’t say I’ve seen anything like it. Not in an NBA game. Maybe in NBA JAM. Or an All-Star game. But not in a game that counts. And he did it at Madison Square Garden! You can hear the stunned silence of the MSG crowd. (Ed: Tom has seen something like it. See the update below!).

This was basketball innovation. You know a bunch of kids immediately went outside and tried this very thing with their buddy in the driveway. Just don’t try it in front of your coaches. They’ll bench you before you can say, “Haliburton.” A double-jump-pass? Off the backboard? Kudos to Siakam for collecting himself and making the shot.

Readers of The Finder know where I’m going with this one.

How the hell do you score it?