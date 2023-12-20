Learn everything that went into this shot. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As soon as I saw Stephen Curry’s moonball splash through the net late on Tuesday night, I wanted to get Brandon Payne of Accelerate Basketball on the phone.

As Steph’s shooting guru/skills trainer/personal coach, Payne and Curry have been training together for over a decade, working to perfect his game and keep him at the top of the NBA. I’d venture to say that no one outside the Warriors has spent more time on a basketball court with Curry than Payne. Well, maybe Wardell Sr.

Beaming from his Accelerate gym/office here in the Carolinas, Payne joined me on a Playback watch party room on Wednesday morning to break down the Synergy Sports tape.

I learned so much listening to this dude talk about Steph, Chris Paul and all the little hidden details involved on the play. An NBA junkie’s dream.

I thought we’d do no more than 5 minutes. Before I knew it, we had spent 17 minutes talking about the play! Time flies when you’re geeking out.

Here are the items we analyzed:

What Steph wanted on that play

Why Steph didn’t get what he wanted

Al Horford’s defense and the nail

Trayce Jackson-Davis’ screen and crash

Chris Paul’s perfect “in the strike zone” pass

Steph’s footwork and hips pre-shot

Shot release and why Steph shot it so high

When Brandon knew it was going in

The Second Spectrum stats on the shot arc

CP and Steph’s offseason workouts and chemistry

The text Payne sent to Steph last night

This is the type of premium content I’ll do in the future for my paid subscribers. Really enjoyed this one.

Without further ado, here’s the video from our Playback watch room with Steph’s shot guru Brandon Payne: