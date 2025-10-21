(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 NBA season is upon us. The NBA is back on NBC. What’s old is new again.

The same goes for the Golden State Warriors. With 39-year-old Al Horford and 36-year-old Jimmy Butler in the fold, the Warriors have eyes on a fifth title for Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Can they hold up?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Golden State Warriors.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

For this year’s season preview, I will share one stat to know ahead of the 2025-26 for all of the title contenders on my list. Where does OKC land? What am I watching out for on the new-look Houston Rockets? Who’s coming out of the East? All that and more after the fold.

Let’s get to it.