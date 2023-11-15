Was Gobert right? The cold, hard data on Draymond's ejections
Research from The Finder shows a massive effect with/without Stephen Curry
On Tuesday night, a royal rumble took place at Chase Center in Golden State. Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Jerseys were ripped. Things were said. Players were tossed.
But Rudy Gobert said something after the game that piqued my interest.
That’s a fascinating observation from Gobert.
But is it true?
Sounds like a job for The Finder. I looked it up. Here’s what the data says. (Hint: Gobert is onto something).