Look at how young we are! (photo courtesy ESPN.com)

On Tuesday night, LeBron James shared a clip from his new podcast with J.J. Redick about Erik Spoelstra that just dropped. It caught fire a bit. LeBron tells the story … “When it all changed …”

Immediately, people started tagging me in it. Why? I wrote a piece for ESPN.com 13 years ago about that pivotal moment in the LeBron James and the Miami Heat story arc. In the clip, LeBron said it changed everything for him.

And I can say, now as a 38-year-old still covering the league, it did the same for me.

Let me put you in my shoes and pull back the curtain a bit to tell you how these stories get made.