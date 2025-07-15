Moose’s Beasley Prophecy, screen grabbed by lennonsteele on X

I’ve worked on hundreds of NBA stories over the years, but this one — on the Malik Beasley story — takes the cake. It is the craziest, most perplexing mystery that I’ve come across.

There was a central question that we — Pablo Torre, Amin Elhassan and I —couldn’t shake as we worked on this story for Pablo Torre Finds Out this week:

Who the f*** is Moose?

The name “Moose” means nothing to you now, but watch that video and you’ll know soon enough. And I promise you’ll understand the double meaning of the asterisks as we embark on this wild, wild journey together. I promise you it’s not a reference to the Oklahoma City Thunder championship.

If you’re reading this post, you’re probably familiar with the bombshell news by now: on the eve of free agency, ESPN’s Shams Charania shocked the NBA world by reporting that Malik Beasley was under federal investigation on allegations of gambling related to his NBA games and prop bets.

The story seemed to come out of nowhere. I certainly didn’t know it was coming.

In the moments after the story broke, I quickly wrote about The 5 Things That Caught My Eye on the Beasley story. We did a Basketball Illuminati segment on it. The response to that written piece floored me. It drove more subs to this site than any story I’ve written all year and yet, after all the things I’ve learned since, Clearly, people want to know what’s going on.

I can tell you that that post is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Beasley Prophecy

The Detroit Pistons, who were getting ready to offer Beasley $42 million over three years, didn’t seem to have a clue about any Beasley possible malfeasance. The word “blindsided” is how it was described to me by Pistons staffers reporting this story for Pablo Torre Finds Out.

No one — at least not publicly — saw it coming.

Except …

Except for one cryptic tweet.

We came across something published on social media FIVE MONTHS AGO. The Beasley Prophecy.

And then the person that posted it vanished.

On January 30th, someone behind a semi-obscure Twitter account predicted that Beasley was going to be the next NBA player to be investigated by the feds.

Pablo, Amin and I wanted to get to the bottom of this Malik Beasley story, but to get there, we had to go on a Moose hunt and find out …

Who the f*** is Moose?

Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look on how we uncovered the identity of the mystery man and how it blows the lid off the story.