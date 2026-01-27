A sudden injury storm has swept the star class lately. Of note: the Atlanta Hawks traded the injured Trae Young to bolster Washington’s tank mission and add win-now help. Can the Golden State Warriors do the same with Jimmy Butler?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Golden State Warriors.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Do I finally bury the Milwaukee Bucks on my board? Who would deserve their spot? Is OKC still above the rest?

Oh and apologies on the Tuesday rollout. I know it’s a day late. Snowstorm got me.

Let’s get to it.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.