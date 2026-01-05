Getty Images

With Jaylen Brown surging, the Boston Celtics are a serious threat to win the East. Would trading for Giannis make them a threat to win it all? Maybe. But if it took Brown … things get very interesting.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Boston Celtics.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom's Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Should the Boston Celtics go all-in for Giannis? What do we do with the Jokic-less Nuggets? After the weekend beatdown, are the Sixers in the same tier as the Knicks?

Let’s get to it.

Statistical data updated through 9 pm ET Sunday night.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 30-6 | 118.4 aORtg (5th), 106.5 aDRtg (1st), +11.9 aNet (1st)

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Just missing that one thing.