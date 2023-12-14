On Wednesday night, the NBA announced that it is suspending Draymond Green indefinitely.

It’s no secret that Green has some anger management issues that he’ll need to iron out. On Wednesday, one of his former teammates, Nick Young, suggested on FOX’s Undisputed that Green’s anger seems to be directed at a certain type of player:

“He’s more of a cheap shot guy, but he tends to do that to a lot of Europeans,” Young said. “He messing with nothing but foreigners.”

Oh. Now, I’m not here to clinically evaluate whether Green is xenophobic or harbors some sort of personal vendetta against out-group NBA players. My gut reaction is to not take Nick Young seriously because he’s Swaggy P and well:

But rather than brush this off, I do think it’s worth at least considering whether Green has a tendency to direct his anger toward foreign NBA players. After all, we did this with Rudy Gobert and his hypothesis was actually spot-on: the Finder research discovered that Green is four times as likely to be ejected when he’s not playing with Stephen Curry. Tuesday’s Nurkic ejection notwithstanding.

Young is not some random NBA player. He played on a championship Warriors team with Green. They shared locker rooms, team bus rides and cross-country flights with each other. Young might have some insight into what makes him tick. Or what makes him go boom.

So, let’s do this The Finder style, chronological order. I found 15 incidents. Let’s sift through Draymond Green’s history of violence and determine whether Green empirically does have a tendency to have altercations with non-American basketball players.

Jusuf Nurkic – Dec. 12, 2023

On Tuesday night, Green was ejected for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic across the face. This came in Green’s sixth game following his five-game suspension for putting Gobert in a headlock. As a result of hitting Nurkic forcefully on the side of his head, Green is suspended indefinitely, his fourth suspension of the 2023 calendar year. Nurkic is a Bosnia and Herzegovina native who has played for the Bosnian national team.