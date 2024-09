(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA. He wraps up a 15-year career that will go down as one of the most intriguing injury What Ifs in NBA history, alongside the likes of Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway and Brandon Roy.

The big difference between Rose and those names?

Rose won an MVP.

Because of that 2010-11 trophy, Rose presents a fascinating Hall of Fame case.