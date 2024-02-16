The Jordan Poole experience
As we head into the break, I found five stats about Jordan Poole's debut season in Washington that will blow your mind.
Earlier this week, my pal Neil Paine ofand I went down memory lane on The Finder pod, discussing some of our most polarizing analytics pieces over the years. My ESPN.com Insider “LVP” column from 2014 came up. Feels like yesterday that I honored Kendrick Perkins with the fake crown.
A decade later, Jordan Poole will be in the running for the same hardware. If such a thing ever existed.
The All-Star break offers an opportunity to take a breather and take stock of the season’s gifts. The Jordan Poole experience is right up there with any dazzling development in the first half of 2023-24. After I saw Poole’s most-spectacular carry in the closing seconds on Wednesday night, I decided to sit down and unleash my favorite Jordan Poole nuggets of the season.
Without further ado, here are five Jordan Poole stats that blew my mind.