The Finder pod: Analytics storyteller Neil Paine

You might have seen the Patrick Mahomes stat that went viral this week. The man behind that stat,

, joins us this week at The Finder.

An old colleague from the ESPN days, the whip-smart proprietor of Neil’s Substack talks about using numbers to do premium storytelling, his final days at the now-defunct The Messenger, Denver’s altitude as a superpower, the full-circle response to his “infamous” Andrew Wiggins story, reimagining the Kobe Bryant clutch debate, his recent post on an NBA efficiency paradox and what he learned while working in the Atlanta Hawks’ basketball operations.

Share

Really great to catch up with Paine. Follow my lead and subscribe to his Substack!