The Finder pod: Analytics storyteller Neil Paine
The Finder pod: Analytics storyteller Neil Paine

The man behind many of your favorite metrics at ESPN and FiveThirtyEight opens up about his career and lessons in stat storytelling.
Tom Haberstroh
Feb 14, 2024
You might have seen the Patrick Mahomes stat that went viral this week. The man behind that stat,

Neil Paine
, joins us this week at The Finder.

An old colleague from the ESPN days, the whip-smart proprietor of Neil’s Substack talks about using numbers to do premium storytelling, his final days at the now-defunct The Messenger, Denver’s altitude as a superpower, the full-circle response to his “infamous” Andrew Wiggins story, reimagining the Kobe Bryant clutch debate, his recent post on an NBA efficiency paradox and what he learned while working in the Atlanta Hawks’ basketball operations.

Really great to catch up with Paine. Follow my lead and subscribe to his Substack!

Neil’s Substack

Analytical but narrative -- blending the past and future of sportswriting
By Neil Paine

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
A podcast where award-winning NBA writer Tom Haberstroh finds things in basketball and beyond with his friends.
Appears in episode
Tom Haberstroh
