⭐️ The Paolo Banchero problem - Tom's Title Tiers #11
The Orlando Magic's star has not been a winning player
The Orlando Magic’s lone All-Star, Paolo Banchero, is having his worst season of his career. What does it say about the Magic’s title chances?
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Orlando Magic.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Does OKC’s skid against the San Antonio Spurs require a downgrade? What about the Spurs? Have I lost patience with the Cavs?
Let’s get to it.
Statistical data updated through midnight Sunday.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
This is a complete team, no notes.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Record: 27-5 | 118.2 aORtg (6th), 106.8 aDRtg (1st), +11.4 aNet (1st)
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Just missing that one thing.