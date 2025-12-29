(Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic’s lone All-Star, Paolo Banchero, is having his worst season of his career. What does it say about the Magic’s title chances?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Orlando Magic.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Does OKC’s skid against the San Antonio Spurs require a downgrade? What about the Spurs? Have I lost patience with the Cavs?

Let’s get to it.

Statistical data updated through midnight Sunday.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is a complete team, no notes.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 27-5 | 118.2 aORtg (6th), 106.8 aDRtg (1st), +11.4 aNet (1st)

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Just missing that one thing.