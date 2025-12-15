(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Apologies for the delay in this week’s Tiers piece. Technical difficulties on Sunday night.

Victor Wembanyama is back. And he destroyed the OKC Thunder in his short stints. What does it mean for the Finals?

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: San Antonio Spurs.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Do I downgrade the Thunder? Or upgrade the Spurs? And what do we make of the Warriors?

Let’s get to it.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 24-2 | 118.8 aORtg (5th), 106.6 aDRtg (1st), +12.2 aNet (1st)

Check out last month’s post about OKC’s clutch supremacy!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Just missing that one thing.