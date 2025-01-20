(original art via @MIK3MCDANIEL on X)

A little NFL-NBA crossover post today. After Lamar Jackson faced backlash for falling short in yet another NFL postseason, I saw a lot of James Harden comps on my social media feeds.

On the surface, it’s easy to draw the comparison. Harden has been a regular-season monster who has yet to lead his team to the NBA Finals. Like Jackson, Harden was at one point recognized as the best player in the game (Harden won 2018 MVP) and struggled to reach the summit in the postseason.

I don’t think that’s the best comp though. Harden won MVP only once and it came in his ninth season whereas Lamar might be on his way to his third MVP in seven seasons. No disrespect to Harden but the Ravens QB has reached a higher level of prominence in his sport.

I have a better NBA comp. And it’s kinda eerie how close they are at this point in their respective careers.