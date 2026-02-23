(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons are rolling. After a signature 42-point, 13-assist outing at Madison Square Garden, Cade Cunningham made an MVP statement. But that game isn’t the real reason he should be high in the MVP ranks.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Detroit Pistons.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Have Cade’s Pistons separated themselves from the pack? Is it time to say good-bye to the Orlando Magic? Where do I slot Phoenix after Dillon Brooks’ injury?

Let’s get to it.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Denver Nuggets

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 36-22 | 120.6 (1st), 116.8 (24th), +3.8 (8th)

We witnessed the end of Nikola Jokić’s infamous teammate streak!

Detroit Pistons

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 42-13 | 116.1 aORtg (11th), 109.1 aDRtg (2nd), +7.0 aNet (2nd)

