Hey, it’s Tom. Let’s go find stuff.

Subscribe to The Finder With Tom Haberstroh. Never miss a discovery.

A little about me, the outsider

Hey, this is me:

That’s the set of NBC News at 1 Rockefeller Plaza. Not bad for a guy who started out at a temp agency in Bristol, CT., researching stats for ESPN’s TV anchors, back in 2008. Soon, I was the guy on TV. As a data-driven thinker, I became a national NBA writer and analytics expert on TV for companies like ESPN, B/R Mag, NBC Sports and Meadowlark Media. Along the way, I somehow managed to win an Associated Press (APSE) award for feature writing. (It was for this piece.)

The stats were my way in. Initially, I took my research insights and asked players, coaches and executives about what it all meant. Soon, the tables turned. Those same players, coaches and executives would come to me, picking my brain and prying for my latest discovery. To be honest, I take pride in being one of the few sportswriters who blends analytics with sources. It got me printed in magazines and thousands of subscribers on Substack.

Some of my greatest hits:

LeBron James, the King of Clutch (ESPN the Mag)

The Tinderization of the NBA (ESPN the Mag)

Why Kyrie Irving and NBA Players Have Gone Vegan (B/R Mag)

The NBA’s Phone Addiction Is Out Of Control (B/R Mag)

Deion Sanders, Joel Embiid and the NBA’s Fear of Heights (Substack)

After over a decade at big legacy brands like ESPN and NBC Sports, I’ve decided to go independent and share all my findings directly with you. Just sign up for the newsletter below:

How can you find the good stuff?

You can sign up for my newsletter for free, but you won’t get the good stuff.

Paid subscriber:

🏀 2-3 original posts/week with insights you can't get anywhere else

🔦 Library of dozens of my research studies and deep-dives

🔐 Post comments and join the private community of Finders

For that, you can sign up for $7/month which is basically a monthly latte or IPA these days. The Finder contains way fewer calories.

Want a discount?

🤑 You can get a year’s subscription now for $60, which is about a 30% annualized discount. I like the sound of that.

Want to support me some more?

🎟 Founding members at $250/year will have the opportunity to get all that plus some bonuses including membership to an exclusive 11-person club of Founding Finders who each get 1 deep dive from me on their favorite conspiracy theory. Whatever sports topic you want. I’ll give you my take on it. I love the sound of that.

Join other Finders

I don’t know about you, but I’m a huge fan of the comment section at Substack. On other Substacks, I’ve often found myself spending more time in the comment section than in the actual posts. It feels like the early days of Twitter and Google Reader. Remember those?

I want this to become a community of Finders. If you spot something that needs more digging, let me and the others know. If you have something, let me and the others in on it! Treat it like a story mine.

Let’s go find stuff.