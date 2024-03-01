The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

NBA scoring is crashing. Why?
Evidence points to officiating.
  
Tom Haberstroh
1

February 2024

The MOST IMPORTANT THINGS in the NBA — For All 30 Teams
Substack writers on what to know right now, and what to anticipate, as the Eastern Conference playoff races heat up [Part 1 of 2]
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb  
The Finder POD: Mike Schur
Mike Schur joins the pod to spread the gospel of Victor Wembanyama, capturing the American audience and the undead Miami Heat.
  
Tom Haberstroh
1:28:25
InflateGate: a Pablo Torre Finds Out 🤝 The Finder collab
Go watch/listen to the craziest story I've ever worked on, the widespread inflation of 80s/90s NBA stats and the scorekeeper who uncovered it.
  
Tom Haberstroh
3
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #22
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in the zone.
  
Tom Haberstroh
All-Star Games in America died a long time ago
The data shows that it's long overdue: we need to put the NBA All-Star game to rest.
  
Tom Haberstroh
11
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #21
Is it time to hit the panic button in Milwaukee? An All-Star edition of TTT.
  
Tom Haberstroh
The Jordan Poole experience
As we head into the break, I found five stats about Jordan Poole's debut season in Washington that will blow your mind.
  
Tom Haberstroh
2
The Finder pod: Analytics storyteller Neil Paine
The man behind many of your favorite metrics at ESPN and FiveThirtyEight opens up about his career and lessons in stat storytelling.
  
Tom Haberstroh
1:17:24
Which team is hurt most often by late-game blown calls? On subjectivity and the last-second gaffe that cost the Knicks
In light of the New York Knicks loss, a break down the NBA's Last 2 Minute Reports.
  
Tom Haberstroh
2
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #20
Lob City is back. It's in Dallas.
  
Tom Haberstroh
Tyrese Haliburton invents* a new pass
A self-alley-oop-kickout? Don't try this at home, kids. *royalties to kobe
  
Tom Haberstroh
1
