NBA scoring is crashing. Why?
Evidence points to officiating.
Mar 1
•
Tom Haberstroh
10
February 2024
The MOST IMPORTANT THINGS in the NBA — For All 30 Teams
Substack writers on what to know right now, and what to anticipate, as the Eastern Conference playoff races heat up [Part 1 of 2]
Published on 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb
•
Feb 28
The Finder POD: Mike Schur
Mike Schur joins the pod to spread the gospel of Victor Wembanyama, capturing the American audience and the undead Miami Heat.
Feb 28
•
Tom Haberstroh
1:28:25
2
InflateGate: a Pablo Torre Finds Out 🤝 The Finder collab
Go watch/listen to the craziest story I've ever worked on, the widespread inflation of 80s/90s NBA stats and the scorekeeper who uncovered it.
Feb 27
•
Tom Haberstroh
14
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #22
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in the zone.
Feb 26
•
Tom Haberstroh
9
All-Star Games in America died a long time ago
The data shows that it's long overdue: we need to put the NBA All-Star game to rest.
Feb 20
•
Tom Haberstroh
20
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #21
Is it time to hit the panic button in Milwaukee? An All-Star edition of TTT.
Feb 19
•
Tom Haberstroh
7
The Jordan Poole experience
As we head into the break, I found five stats about Jordan Poole's debut season in Washington that will blow your mind.
Feb 16
•
Tom Haberstroh
15
The Finder pod: Analytics storyteller Neil Paine
The man behind many of your favorite metrics at ESPN and FiveThirtyEight opens up about his career and lessons in stat storytelling.
Feb 14
•
Tom Haberstroh
1:17:24
3
Which team is hurt most often by late-game blown calls? On subjectivity and the last-second gaffe that cost the Knicks
In light of the New York Knicks loss, a break down the NBA's Last 2 Minute Reports.
Feb 13
•
Tom Haberstroh
9
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Tom's Title Tiers #20
Lob City is back. It's in Dallas.
Feb 12
•
Tom Haberstroh
7
Tyrese Haliburton invents* a new pass
A self-alley-oop-kickout? Don't try this at home, kids. *royalties to kobe
Feb 11
•
Tom Haberstroh
12
