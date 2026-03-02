(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

After two big wins against JV rosters, the Los Angeles Lakers are solidifying their spot in the playoffs But are they legit title contenders? The underlying Luka-LeBron numbers are not good.

Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.

This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Lakers.

A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:

Tom’s Title Tiers

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.

⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.

⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.

Do I need to upgrade the Lakers after two blowout wins? Are the Denver Nuggets overrated right now?

Let’s get to it.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Detroit Pistons

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 45-14 | 116.0 aORtg (11th), 108.9 aDRtg (2nd), +7.1 aNet (2nd)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Record: 47-15 | 117.2 (5th), 106.7 (1st), +10.4 (1st)

