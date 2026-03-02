⭐️ The Luka-LeBron Problem - Tom's Title Tiers #20
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting outscored with their two biggest stars on the floor
After two big wins against JV rosters, the Los Angeles Lakers are solidifying their spot in the playoffs But are they legit title contenders? The underlying Luka-LeBron numbers are not good.
Welcome to another edition of Tom’s Title Tiers! A reminder: This is my subjective list based largely on objective data. This is not a pure, analytical ranking. You’re here because you want to know what I think, to get inside my brain a little bit. Consider this a weekly report of what I see on film; what I glean from the numbers; what I hear on the phone; what I read in the news; what I feel.
This week’s featured squad: the Los Angeles Lakers.
A reminder that teams are listed within each tier in alphabetical order, not in order of strength. Here’s a quick rundown of each tier:
Tom’s Title Tiers
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ This is a complete team, no notes.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Just missing that one thing.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ One move away from being one move away.
⭐️⭐️ So much has to break right.
⭐️ Sooo you’re saying there’s a chance.
Do I need to upgrade the Lakers after two blowout wins? Are the Denver Nuggets overrated right now?
Let’s get to it.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Detroit Pistons
Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Record: 45-14 | 116.0 aORtg (11th), 108.9 aDRtg (2nd), +7.1 aNet (2nd)
Check out last week’s post about Cade Cunningham’s MVP candidacy.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Last week’s rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Record: 47-15 | 117.2 (5th), 106.7 (1st), +10.4 (1st)
Check out last month’s post about the Thunder’s vulnerability.