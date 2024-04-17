The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
🚨 Emergency Finder POD: Sports betting guru Ben Fawkes reacts to the Jontay Porter news
🚨 Emergency Finder POD: Sports betting guru Ben Fawkes reacts to the Jontay Porter news

My former ESPN colleague shares his wisdom on the Jontay Porter lifetime ban.
Tom Haberstroh
Apr 17, 2024
Ben Fawkes
, formerly of ESPN and VSiN fame, joins me from Las Vegas. Fawkes helped run the gambling coverage at ESPN and VSiN before joining Substack. He knows a lot more about this space than I do.

We discuss the news of NBA player Jontay Porter being banned for life for betting on NBA games, disclosing confidential information and manipulating the integrity of the game.

Topics we hit:

  • Was the lifetime ban surprising?

  • How (un)sophisticated was Jontay Porter as a gambler?

  • What the betting details reveal about Porter’s behavior?

  • How do we reconcile the NBA’s findings with The Action Network’s report?

  • Will this change anything?

  • Do we have the legalization of sports betting to thank for rooting this out?

Go subscribe to his sports betting Substack.

Ben Fawkes' Sports Betting Substack

Insights on sports betting trends, best bets, reporting on the latest action and interviews with experts in the space.

