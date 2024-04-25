The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder POD: Dr. Brian Sutterer on Joel Embiid's eye and more
0:00
-44:35

The Finder POD: Dr. Brian Sutterer on Joel Embiid's eye and more

The YouTube star joins the pod to explain what might be causing Embiid's apparent eye issue. Also: Zion/Giannis/Kawhi/Michael Porter Jr. stuff.
Tom Haberstroh
Apr 25, 2024
I have questions about Joel Embiid’s eye. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

You might be one of the 750,000+ subscribers to Dr. Brian Sutterer’s YouTube channel. He’s probably the most popular sports doc on the Internet and a great resource for me over the years. Very excited for him to join this week on The Finder pod.

We hit into lots of topics on this one:

  • What’s going on with Joel Embiid’s eye? Is it Bells Palsy?

  • Why does it feel weird to talk about an eye injury vs. a knee injury?

  • Why the Sixers should be more open about it.

  • Pain medications are almost certainly not to blame

  • Why non-Knicks fan Sutterer is hoping for a Knicks sweep.

  • Is Giannis’ injury the same as KD’s infamous 2019 calf strain?

  • What’s the point of knee braces?

  • I can’t say kinesiology tape. But do they work?

  • How cool/unusual is Michael Porter Jr’s leg brace?

Tom Haberstroh
