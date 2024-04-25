The Finder POD: Dr. Brian Sutterer on Joel Embiid's eye and more

You might be one of the 750,000+ subscribers to Dr. Brian Sutterer’s YouTube channel. He’s probably the most popular sports doc on the Internet and a great resource for me over the years. Very excited for him to join this week on The Finder pod.
We hit into lots of topics on this one:
What’s going on with Joel Embiid’s eye? Is it Bells Palsy?
Why does it feel weird to talk about an eye injury vs. a knee injury?
Why the Sixers should be more open about it.
Pain medications are almost certainly not to blame
Why non-Knicks fan Sutterer is hoping for a Knicks sweep.
Is Giannis’ injury the same as KD’s infamous 2019 calf strain?
What’s the point of knee braces?
I can’t say kinesiology tape. But do they work?
How cool/unusual is Michael Porter Jr’s leg brace?