The Finder POD: Tim Donaghy author Sean Patrick Griffin on the betting scandals
The Finder POD: Tim Donaghy author Sean Patrick Griffin on the betting scandals

'Gaming The Game' author and professor of criminology weighs in on the Jontay Porter, Shohei Ohtani and other gambling scandals.
Tom Haberstroh
Mar 29, 2024
If you consider yourself an NBA fan, you have to read Sean Patrick Griffin’s book ‘Gaming the Game: The Story Behind the NBA Betting Scandal and the Gambler Who Made it Happen.’

Or if you if you’re curious about the gambling world.

Or if you just have a thing for the true crime genre. Go get yourself a copy. It’s a fascinating read.

In the meantime, you should listen to Griffin’s appearance on this podcast!

In light of the Jontay Porter investigation, Griffin, a professor of criminology at The Citadel who is the go-to expert on the Donaghy scandal, gives the audience a refresher on the betting scandal that rocked the NBA in 2007 and what the public usually gets wrong about Donaghy.

We also get into the frequency of these betting scandals, why the Porter situation is unique and whether federal legalization of sports gambling was the right move.

Griffin was a frequent guest on Basketball Illuminati and you can listen to his review takedown of the Donaghy documentary on Netflix here and here.

A podcast where award-winning NBA writer Tom Haberstroh finds things in basketball and beyond with his friends.
Tom Haberstroh
