The Finder POD: Kirk Goldsberry and Brandon Payne
Two basketball geniuses solve basketball in 64 minutes.
Tom Haberstroh
May 10, 2024
Early this week, I texted Kirk Goldsberry to invite him onto the pod and talk about his awesome new book, HOOP ATLAS: Mapping the Remarkable Transformation of the Modern NBA. He was in. He had one request.

Can we get Brandon Payne on too?

YES.

A man of many talents, Goldsberry is a professor of Sports Analytics at the University of Texas and has worked at ESPN and the San Antonio Spurs, and evidently, he is also a great producer. It was a great hour with Goldsberry and Payne.

Goldsberry’s changed the way we watch and talk about basketball, if not changed basketball itself. In his chapter on Stephen Curry, Goldsberry talked to our pal Brandon Payne, Curry’s longtime trainer, and shared a bunch of insights on what makes Curry one of one. You should pick up Goldsberry’s book at your local Amazon store. Tell ‘em I sent ya!

We caught Payne just before he headed out to The Bay to run some workouts with Curry before he jets off to France for the Olympics this summer. As always, he shared so much wisdom with us about basketball, especially here in the States compared to abroad.

On this episode, we hit a bunch of topics:

  • The technology that Stephen Curry uses in workouts

  • Why the nose is so important

  • Why swishes aren’t good enough for Payne re: Steph

  • Goldsberry’s campaign to kill the corner 3

  • The return of the bigs

  • The problem with American youth basketball

  • What is Wemby going to do to basketball?

  • Are there too many 3s?

