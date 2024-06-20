The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder Pod: Reinis Lācis on MJ and stat inflation
The NBA historian reviews our work on Michael Jordan's 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year campaign.
Tom Haberstroh
Jun 20, 2024
Was there anything fishy about Michael Jordan’s 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year award?

Following my Yahoo Sports reported feature on the evidence of questionable statkeeping with Jordan’s steals and blocks, I talked to the man who helped find the tapes and review the film.

Reinis Lācis wears many hats. He’s a journalist, an executive with the European Youth Basketball League and an assistant GM for a Latvian Basketball League club. He’s also an old NBA video junkie who noticed that some stats weren’t adding up from the 80s and 90s. You might know him from his YouTube channel LamarMatic.

We embarked on a project to see if Jordan’s extraordinary steals and blocks numbers at home were legitimate.

We came away with some pretty alarming discoveries. Some topics:

  • How Reinis fell in love with the NBA

  • His work verifying some wild 80s and 90s statlines

  • Did Michael Jordan actually get all those steals and blocks?

  • What it says about the pre-Internet era of sports

  • The need for home bias adjustments in sports statistics

  • How this changes the GOAT discussion

