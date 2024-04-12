The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder POD: former NBA referee Don Vaden
The Finder POD: former NBA referee Don Vaden
The former NBA referee and director of officials Don Vaden, of Third Side Coaching, explains the power of influence
Tom Haberstroh
Apr 12, 2024
When I saw that foul calls had dropped significantly across the league, Don Vaden was one of the first people I called.

Vaden and referee Shelley Russi — the folks behind Third Side Coaching — regularly consult with NBA teams and players on how to interpret officiating rules and use them to their advantage. They also work with professional referees at all levels. Needless to say, this year, with the moving target that is NBA officiating, it has been a challenge to keep up.

I asked him about all the officiating stuff I’ve been covering this season.

The NBA changes its tune on changing the rules

Tom Haberstroh
·
Apr 11
Read full story

Topics that we hit:

  • The time he blew a call involving Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Charles Barkley

  • How a referee manager can influence calls without a written memo

  • What he thinks about the NBA’s sudden play for physicality

  • The importance of changing the ‘face’ of rule changes/adjustments

  • How playoff officials get selected and promoted

  • The impact of experienced vs. inexperienced referees on the game;

  • The limits of physicality and the role of referees in player safety

A podcast where award-winning NBA writer Tom Haberstroh finds things in basketball and beyond with his friends.
Tom Haberstroh
