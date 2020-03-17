Andy Larsen on taking the coronavirus test after Rudy Gobert touched his mic

What did Andy Larsen do after Rudy Gobert touched his microphone in the now-infamous press conference? Larsen, the Utah Jazz beat writer for The Salt Lake City Tribune, discussed finding out that Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and having to take the test himself. Then Eric Chemi, CNBC’s Sports Business reporter, analyzed the financial ramifications of the NBA suspending its season and which teams will be affected the most.

Andy Larsen (1:01)

5:35 Rudy Gobert’s now-infamous press conference

8:41 Learning Gobert was sidelined with an “illness”

16:50 Taking the coronavirus test

23:10 The conflict between Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

31:11 Larsen’s incredible story about his heart-rate monitor

Eric Chemi (36:46)

44:41 The ways coronavirus will affect NBA revenue

49:51 Why the NBA was slow to shut down the season

55:10 Next season’s salary cap

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices