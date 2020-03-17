Andy Larsen on taking the coronavirus test after Rudy Gobert touched his mic

What did Andy Larsen do after Rudy Gobert touched his microphone in the now-infamous press conference? Larsen, the Utah Jazz beat writer for The Salt Lake City Tribune, discussed finding out that Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and having to take the test himself. Then Eric Chemi, CNBC’s Sports Business reporter, analyzed the financial ramifications of the NBA suspending its season and which teams will be affected the most.
Andy Larsen (1:01)
5:35 Rudy Gobert’s now-infamous press conference
8:41 Learning Gobert was sidelined with an “illness”
16:50 Taking the coronavirus test
23:10 The conflict between Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
31:11 Larsen’s incredible story about his heart-rate monitor
Eric Chemi (36:46)
44:41 The ways coronavirus will affect NBA revenue
49:51 Why the NBA was slow to shut down the season
55:10 Next season’s salary cap
