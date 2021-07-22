Author Mirin Fader

Amin & Tom are joined by Ringer staff writer Mirin Fader, author of the incredibly well timed upcoming book Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP (amzn.to/3kDRN3v). They discuss some of her incredible anecdotes, her process in choosing to write this book, and how exciting it is to see him win a championship. Then lifelong Bucks fan Danny Mehigan joins the show to give his boots on the ground account from the Deer District, how he turned a profit during the game without gambling, and Danny's dad even weighs in on the first Bucks Championship in 50 years.

