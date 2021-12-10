Caitlin Cooper of Indy Cornrows

Amin and Tom are joined by Caitlin Cooper to investigate all things Pacers after the report that they are moving towards a rebuild and receptive to trade discussions for Caris LeVert, Damontas Sabonis and Myles Turner. What are the ideal fits around those players? Will Pacers attendance ever surpass the interest in local high school games? Does a rebuild mean they'll select in the top ten for the first time in decades? Tune in to find out.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices