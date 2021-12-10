The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
Caitlin Cooper of Indy Cornrows
0:00
-1:10:11

Caitlin Cooper of Indy Cornrows

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Dec 10, 2021

Amin and Tom are joined by Caitlin Cooper to investigate all things Pacers after the report that they are moving towards a rebuild and receptive to trade discussions for Caris LeVert, Damontas Sabonis and Myles Turner. What are the ideal fits around those players? Will Pacers attendance ever surpass the interest in local high school games? Does a rebuild mean they'll select in the top ten for the first time in decades? Tune in to find out.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Haberstroh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture