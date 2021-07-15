Tom & Amin are joined by former NBA Head Coach George Karl to discuss the current state of the finals. Coach talks about why Giannis is his current favorite player, his favorite CBA block that gets overlooked, recovering from injuries, transparency with the media, and those times when you really gotta go (to the bathroom). Then Abstract Shine returns to discuss Don Shampoo's epic finals comeback, lobotomies, multiple dimensions, and how modern players remind him of daycare.

