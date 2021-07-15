The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
Coach George Karl
0:00
-43:11

Coach George Karl

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Jul 15, 2021

Tom & Amin are joined by former NBA Head Coach George Karl to discuss the current state of the finals. Coach talks about why Giannis is his current favorite player, his favorite CBA block that gets overlooked, recovering from injuries, transparency with the media, and those times when you really gotta go (to the bathroom). Then Abstract Shine returns to discuss Don Shampoo's epic finals comeback, lobotomies, multiple dimensions, and how modern players remind him of daycare.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Haberstroh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture