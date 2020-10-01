David Fizdale: How the Miami Heat can bounce back in the NBA Finals

Is Anthony Davis the best big man in the NBA? Tom Haberstroh discusses everything you need to know about the NBA Finals with David Fizdale, the former head coach of the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies who won two rings as an assistant for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat.

1:45 Adjustments the Heat need to make

29:00 What happened to LeBron in 2011

39:20 How close the Knicks were to landing AD

41:55 Sneaking into Lakers games growing up

55:10 When he first heard the news about Kobe

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices