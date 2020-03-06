Does the “hot hand” really exist?

Just like in NBA Jam, players who make a couple of shots in a row catch on fire, right? Tom Haberstroh discusses the “hot hand” with Ben Cohen, author of the new book “The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streak.” Cohen, who covers the NBA for The Wall Street Journal, uses players like Stephen Curry to explore whether there really is such a thing as being in the zone. Plus Cohen and Haberstroh, who will both speak at the 2020 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, preview the topics attendees will be buzzing about.

6:01 Stephen Curry as the embodiment of the “hot hand”

12:03 Red Auerbach's thoughts on the “hot hand”

21:07 Important lessons from Cohen’s book

30:19 Previewing the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

38:07 The hottest anyone has been on an NBA court

