Episode 12: David Thorpe

The Finder With Tom HaberstrohEpisode 12: David Thorpe1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -52:25-52:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Episode 12: David ThorpeTom HaberstrohApr 19, 2019ShareTom talks with David Thorpe of TrueHoop about how Utah is defending James Harden, Ben Simmons' future MVP chances and more.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoicesDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksThe Finder With Tom HaberstrohA podcast where award-winning NBA writer Tom Haberstroh finds things in basketball and beyond with his friends. A podcast where award-winning NBA writer Tom Haberstroh finds things in basketball and beyond with his friends. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTom HaberstrohRecent Episodes📺 Finder Film: Stockton/Malone and NowDec 17, 2024 • Tom HaberstrohThe Finder Pod: Nate Jones proposes the NBA GauntletOct 4, 2024 • Tom HaberstrohThe Finder Pod: Reinis Lācis on MJ and stat inflationJun 20, 2024 • Tom HaberstrohThe Finder POD: Kirk Goldsberry and Brandon PayneMay 10, 2024 • Tom HaberstrohThe Finder POD: Dr. Brian Sutterer on Joel Embiid's eye and moreApr 25, 2024 • Tom Haberstroh🚨 Emergency Finder POD: Sports betting guru Ben Fawkes reacts to the Jontay Porter newsApr 17, 2024 • Tom HaberstrohThe Finder POD: former NBA referee Don VadenApr 12, 2024 • Tom HaberstrohThe Finder POD: Tim Donaghy author Sean Patrick Griffin on the betting scandalsMar 29, 2024 • Tom Haberstroh