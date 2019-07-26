The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Episode 20: Phone addiction in the NBA
Jul 26, 2019

Performance strategist Matt Mayberry on the rise of phone and social media addiction in the NBA, as well as player movement, league-wide anxiety and the role of tech.

