Episode 23: 5-time NBA champion Brian Shaw

Brian Shaw won five NBA titles as a player and an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaw, who is now a studio analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, joined The Habershow to preview the NBA season. He also revealed details about the feud between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as brokering the Shaq vs. Dame rap battle.

8:45 Shaw’s pick to win the NBA Finals

12:50 What derailed LeBron’s first season with the Lakers

30:50 Mentoring a young Kobe Bryant

38:55 Shaq-Kobe feud

59:45 Brokering the Shaq vs. Dame rap battle

