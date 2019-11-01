The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Episode 24: Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis
Episode 24: Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis

Nov 01, 2019

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis discussed John Wall’s health, drafting Rui Hachimura and the relationship between Bradley Beal and Wall. Leonsis, who recently won a WNBA title as the owner of the Washington Mystics, also touched on off-court topics including esports and sports gambling.

23:30 John Wall’s health and the state of the Wizards

33:40 Recruiting Bradley Beal and his relationship with Wall

34:57 What David Stern told Leonsis about Alexander Ovechkin’s contract

36:01 The struggles of LeBron James and the Lakers last season

55:40 Leadership advice from Barack Obama

1:04:56 The three innovations that are driving sports on a global basis

