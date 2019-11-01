Episode 24: Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis discussed John Wall’s health, drafting Rui Hachimura and the relationship between Bradley Beal and Wall. Leonsis, who recently won a WNBA title as the owner of the Washington Mystics, also touched on off-court topics including esports and sports gambling.
23:30 John Wall’s health and the state of the Wizards
33:40 Recruiting Bradley Beal and his relationship with Wall
34:57 What David Stern told Leonsis about Alexander Ovechkin’s contract
36:01 The struggles of LeBron James and the Lakers last season
55:40 Leadership advice from Barack Obama
1:04:56 The three innovations that are driving sports on a global basis
