Episode 25: Stephen Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne
Nov 08, 2019

Stephen Curry might not actually be out for the season, according to his longtime trainer, Brandon Payne. Payne discussed Curry’s rehab and provided updates on his injuries. Payne, the founder of Accelerate Basketball, also talked about his work with Trae Young and Luka Doncic.

1:02 Watching Stephen Curry go down with an injury

13:50 Being with Curry on an international shoe tour

22:01 The extent of Curry’s injury

23:45 Comparing Luka Doncic to Stephen Curry

31:18 Comparing to Trae Young to Stephen Curry

44:34 Whether Curry will return this season

