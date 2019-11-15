The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Episode 26: NBA champion Channing Frye

Nov 15, 2019

Would Larry Bird have had a longer career if he took more games off? NBA champion Channing Frye advocates for load management and believes it shouldn’t have a negative connotation. Frye, the host of NBC Sports Northwest’s newest podcast Talkin’ Blazers, also explained why the Trail Blazers need to make a move to be competitive in the Western Conference.

2:33 How players like LeBron James continue to play at a high level as they age

5:35 What if Larry Bird took advantage of load management

15:40 What makes LeBron such a great passer

18:29 Will Kevin Love end up in Portland?

20:55 The best shooters Channing played with

30:47 Why the Trail Blazers need to make a trade now

