Episode 27: Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts

What does opening the Chase Center mean for the Golden State Warriors? Hall of Fame executive Rick Welts, the President and COO of the Warriors, explained how the Warriors overcame political and economic challenges to develop the world-class sports and entertainment venue. The former ball boy for the Seattle SuperSonics also revealed whether he thinks the NBA will return to Seattle. Welts, who in 2011 became the highest ranking executive in men’s professional team sports to publicly acknowledge he is gay, also discussed his LGBT advocacy with Athlete Ally.

5:14 The challenges of opening the Chase Center

10:04 Eric Paschall’s immediate contributions

17:53 Welts’ LGBT advocacy

23:40 Marketing the Dream Team

34:51 Will the NBA return to Seattle?

46:02 The impact of Stephen Curry on and off the court

