Episode 28: Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas

Gersson Rosas has remodeled the Minnesota Timberwolves since being named the team’s President of Basketball Operations earlier this year. He has assembled a world-class support staff that includes analytics experts, injury gurus and culinary icons. He has hired diverse voices and established better levels of communication between players and the front office. Rosas, the former Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Houston Rockets, also discussed leaving the Rockets after 17 years without a championship.

1:42 Solving the enigma of Andrew Wiggins

14:11 How good is Karl-Anthony Towns

22:09 Being proud that Towns fought back against Joel Embiid

36:12 Why the Wolves took a player-led trip to the Bahamas

45:12 Leaving the Rockets without an NBA title

48:01 Being the first Latino to lead an NBA front office

54:50 Player nutrition…including donkey meat

