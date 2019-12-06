The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Episode 29: ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan
Episode 29: ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan

Dec 06, 2019

Are the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks as good as their records suggest? Tom Haberstroh discusses with ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan. Elhassan, a former Phoenix Suns executive and noted archrival of Kobe stans, also reveals whether he thinks Kobe Bryant quit in the 2006 playoff series against the Suns.

2:03 Amin’s impersonation of Alvin Gentry

7:44 Why does Amin Elhassan hate the Lakers so much?

18:18 Explaining the Lakers’ hot start

30:01 LeBron is playing more defense…can he keep it up all season?

50:19 Did Kobe Bryant quit on the Lakers in their 2006 playoff series against the Suns?

52:46 How much Smush Parker and Kobe hated each other as teammates

