Episode 29: ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan

Are the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks as good as their records suggest? Tom Haberstroh discusses with ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan. Elhassan, a former Phoenix Suns executive and noted archrival of Kobe stans, also reveals whether he thinks Kobe Bryant quit in the 2006 playoff series against the Suns.

2:03 Amin’s impersonation of Alvin Gentry

7:44 Why does Amin Elhassan hate the Lakers so much?

18:18 Explaining the Lakers’ hot start

30:01 LeBron is playing more defense…can he keep it up all season?

50:19 Did Kobe Bryant quit on the Lakers in their 2006 playoff series against the Suns?

52:46 How much Smush Parker and Kobe hated each other as teammates

