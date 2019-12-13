Episode 30: LA Times national NBA writer Dan Woike

Will the Lakers and Clippers remain the top two teams in the Western Conference? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Dan Woike, who basically lives in the Staples Center as the LA Times national NBA writer. Plus Woike, who recently returned from Canada for Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto, takes you behind-the-scenes of Leonard’s championship ring ceremony, gives his take on Chris Paul's future and more around the NBA.

5:09 Why Carmelo Anthony has gotten so much attention in Portland

13:13 Raptors absolutely nailed the Kawhi tribute video in his return to Toronto

30:30 Dan explains why Chris Paul's contract is so complicated to trade

44:20 Explanation of the latest with the Lakers and their roster

1:06:44 Comparing the Lakers vs. the Clippers

