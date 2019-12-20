Episode 31: The Athletic senior NBA writer Sam Amick

Who is right in the Doc Rivers vs. LeBron James load management debate? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic. Plus Amick, who recently returned from Milwaukee to interview Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, revealed what he learned about Giannis and the Bucks’ uncertain future.
1:10 Who will be the NBA MVP?
7:50 The big decision Giannis has to make this summer
14:33 The Doc Rivers vs. LeBron James load management debate
29:20 Players most likely to get traded
38:19 Why the Lakers didn’t sign Melo
52:02 Amick’s fun Jason Kidd story
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices