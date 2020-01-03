The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Episode 32: Yahoo’s Chris Haynes and CNBC’s Eric Chemi discuss David Stern’s legacy
Episode 32: Yahoo’s Chris Haynes and CNBC’s Eric Chemi discuss David Stern’s legacy

Tom Haberstroh
Jan 03, 2020

How will longtime NBA commissioner David Stern be remembered? Tom Haberstroh discussed Stern’s legacy with Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes and CNBC Sports Business reporter Eric Chemi (1:07:15). Plus Haynes, who used to cover the Portland Trail Blazers for NBC Sports Northwest, explained why the Blazers are struggling, possible moves at next month's trade deadline, the LeBron/Anthony Davis combination and more.

6:05 David Stern was a genuine no-nonsense guy (Haynes)

9:30 Tom’s story about being “memed” when asking Stern a question (Haynes)

37:17 Wade vs. Davis in terms of LeBron’s best ever teammate (Haynes)

1:13:05 Stern was a visionary (Chemi)

1:24:14 Stern stood up to the players who did not want Magic Johnson to return to the NBA (Chemi)

