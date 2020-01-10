Episode 33: Trade talk with cap guru Nate Duncan (Host of Dunc’d On)

Will this be an active NBA trade deadline, or will teams be “slugs”? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Nate Duncan, NBA salary cap guru and host of the Dunc’d On Basketball podcast. Plus Duncan revealed his list of top-10 prospects in the NBA 23 and under, and his answer might surprise Philadelphia 76ers fans.

1:57 The fallout of John Beilein’s “thugs” (or “slugs”) comment

8:55 Should the Cavs trade Kevin Love?

19:57 The 2020 free agent class

28:40 Revisiting the Russell Westbrook trade

34:58 Top-10 prospects in the NBA 23 and under

45:35 Ben Simmons’ ceiling

57:15 The media members who are the best basketball players

