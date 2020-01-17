Episode 34: NBC’s Doug Christie on guarding Kobe Bryant and fighting Rick Fox

What was it like guarding Kobe Bryant? Doug Christie, who was named to the NBA’s all-defensive team four teams, revealed the secrets to stopping Kobe. Christie also gave a blow-by-blow description of his fight with Rick Fox. Christie, who is now the Sacramento Kings analyst for NBC Sports California and host of the Purple Talk podcast with James Ham, also discussed the state of the Kings.
7:17 Fighting Rick Fox
22:40 Guarding Kobe Bryant
25:40 Playing with Jason “White Chocolate” Williams
33:03 Whether kids should play multiple sports growing up
34:20 Losing the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk contest to Brent Barry
