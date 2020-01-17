The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

Episode 34: NBC’s Doug Christie on guarding Kobe Bryant and fighting Rick Fox
Jan 17, 2020

What was it like guarding Kobe Bryant? Doug Christie, who was named to the NBA’s all-defensive team four teams, revealed the secrets to stopping Kobe. Christie also gave a blow-by-blow description of his fight with Rick Fox. Christie, who is now the Sacramento Kings analyst for NBC Sports California and host of the Purple Talk podcast with James Ham, also discussed the state of the Kings.

7:17 Fighting Rick Fox

22:40 Guarding Kobe Bryant

25:40 Playing with Jason “White Chocolate” Williams

33:03 Whether kids should play multiple sports growing up

34:20 Losing the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk contest to Brent Barry

