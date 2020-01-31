Episode 36: Remembering Kobe Bryant with The Undefeated’s Marc Spears and Kobe’s HS classmate

What made Kobe Bryant so special? The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, who covered Bryant for more than two decades, shared his favorite stories about the Black Mamba on and off the court. Then Chris Hein, the creative genius behind The Haberstat who graduated Lower Merion High School with Bryant, recalled when Bryant took Brandy to the prom. Plus Tom Haberstroh dug into The Habershow archives to resurface portions of his conversation with Brian Shaw about winning three NBA titles with Bryant, as well as with Doug Christie about guarding Bryant.

11:55 Marc Spears’ story about Kobe making a young kid’s day

15:18 How Kobe made every postgame visitor feel special

27:07 Why Kobe sold out arenas even on bad teams

34:15 How Gigi and Kobe connected through basketball

49:29 Chris Hein on going to the prom where Kobe took Brandy

