The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh

The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
The Finder With Tom Haberstroh
Episode 7: Trade Deadline Special with special guests
0:00
-1:02:00

Episode 7: Trade Deadline Special with special guests

Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Feb 08, 2019

Tom welcomes a host of special guests to The Habershow to break down the 2019 NBA trade deadline. Paul Hudrick breaks down the Markelle Fultz trade, while Monte Poole talks the biggest threats to the Warriors. A. Sherrod Blakely, Dan Woike and Howard Beck call in to talk through every angle of the Celtics, Lakers and Pelicans and walk through the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. Then, Chris Miller joins to break down where the Wizards are at after John Wall's Achilles injury and the Otto Porter trade.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Haberstroh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture