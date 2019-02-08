Episode 7: Trade Deadline Special with special guests

Tom welcomes a host of special guests to The Habershow to break down the 2019 NBA trade deadline. Paul Hudrick breaks down the Markelle Fultz trade, while Monte Poole talks the biggest threats to the Warriors. A. Sherrod Blakely, Dan Woike and Howard Beck call in to talk through every angle of the Celtics, Lakers and Pelicans and walk through the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. Then, Chris Miller joins to break down where the Wizards are at after John Wall's Achilles injury and the Otto Porter trade.

