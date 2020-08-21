ESPN’s Amin Elhassan on the NBA playoffs

Why have there been so many upsets in the first round of the NBA playoffs? Tom Haberstroh discussed with Amin Elhassan, ESPN’s NBA analyst and a longtime NBA executive. Plus Elhassan shared hilarious stories about Kwame Brown and Michael Beasley.

1:30 Why Toronto seems the most prepared for the NBA bubble

12:30 What is wrong with LeBron and the Lakers

29:25 What is wrong with Kawhi and the Clippers

35:10 How Amin knew Michael Beasley would struggle in the NBA

38:10 Funny story about Kwame Brown

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices