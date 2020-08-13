ESPN’s Pablo Torre on being a virtual fan in the NBA bubble

What is like to be a virtual fan in the NBA bubble? ESPN’s Pablo Torre, who was spotted on television eating a sandwich as a virtual fan during the Pacers-Heat game, revealed how it happened and shared his takeaways from watching the NBA bubble.

5:35 Pablo's experience as a virtual fan

10:15 Stugotz’s struggles as a virtual fan

27:50 Pablo's thoughts on the 76ers and Ben Simmons’ injury

35:50 How "useless" Pablo thinks Al Horford is for the 76ers

48:50 Will the NBA need a bubble next season?

