ESPN’s Pablo Torre on The Last Dance

How will The Last Dance affect Michael Jordan’s legacy? ESPN’s Pablo Torre revealed what he learned about MJ while watching The Last Dance. Plus Torre and Tom Haberstroh swap stories about fatherhood and Sam Hinkie's "Process".

8:28 Receiving fatherhood advice from Shane Battier

13:37 Pablo on the communal experience of The Last Dance

20:40 Why MJ agreed to release this documentary

27:33 Should MJ have been granted editorial control over the documentary?

40:52 Pablo's journey to interview Sam Hinkie

